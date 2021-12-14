Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) PT Raised to $600.00 at UBS Group

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price target upped by UBS Group from $590.00 to $600.00 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $552.00 to $535.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $468.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $531.38.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

NASDAQ COST opened at $557.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Costco Wholesale has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $561.27. The company has a market capitalization of $246.19 billion, a PE ratio of 47.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $504.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $453.10.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The company had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.17%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. 66.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.