Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Shares Bought by Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,142 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $4,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 3.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,175,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,405,007,000 after purchasing an additional 294,073 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,650,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,743,246,000 after purchasing an additional 92,345 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 12.5% during the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,669,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,223,959,000 after purchasing an additional 517,724 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 38.4% during the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,368,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,759,000 after purchasing an additional 379,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 30.2% during the third quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 1,003,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,870,000 after purchasing an additional 232,903 shares during the last quarter.

In other Coupa Software news, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.35, for a total transaction of $12,167,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,418 shares of company stock valued at $40,838,376 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:COUP opened at $154.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $218.02 and a 200-day moving average of $229.96. The company has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.77 and a beta of 1.43. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 52 week low of $150.90 and a 52 week high of $377.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $185.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.88 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 49.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $251.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $270.00 to $155.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $326.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $337.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coupa Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.27.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

