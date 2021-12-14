Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $251.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

COUP has been the subject of several other reports. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a positive rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a positive rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $325.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $337.00 to $330.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $233.27.

Shares of COUP opened at $154.01 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of -32.77 and a beta of 1.43. Coupa Software has a 52-week low of $150.90 and a 52-week high of $377.04.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.29. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 49.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $185.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $268,888.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 2,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.93, for a total transaction of $418,817.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,418 shares of company stock worth $40,838,376 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 3.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,175,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,405,007,000 after purchasing an additional 294,073 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,650,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,743,246,000 after buying an additional 92,345 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 12.5% in the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,669,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,223,959,000 after buying an additional 517,724 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 38.4% in the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,368,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,759,000 after buying an additional 379,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 30.2% in the third quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 1,003,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,870,000 after buying an additional 232,903 shares during the last quarter.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

