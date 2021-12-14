Covalent Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.29 Million (CQT)

Covalent (CURRENCY:CQT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 14th. Over the last week, Covalent has traded 24.6% lower against the dollar. Covalent has a market capitalization of $27.44 million and approximately $4.29 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Covalent coin can currently be purchased for $0.55 or 0.00001170 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Covalent alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00054879 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,770.24 or 0.07981407 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.69 or 0.00077666 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,152.94 or 0.99820260 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00053041 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Covalent Profile

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,665,076 coins. Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq . The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Covalent

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covalent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Covalent using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Covalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Covalent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.