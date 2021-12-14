Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €73.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €73.00 ($82.02) target price on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on 1COV. Jefferies Financial Group set a €65.00 ($73.03) price target on shares of Covestro in a report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €90.00 ($101.12) target price on Covestro in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($78.65) price target on Covestro in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €76.00 ($85.39) price objective on Covestro in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €76.00 ($85.39) target price on Covestro in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €68.69 ($77.18).

Get Covestro alerts:

1COV stock opened at €51.48 ($57.84) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €55.61 and its 200 day moving average is €55.67. The stock has a market cap of $9.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.97. Covestro has a 1-year low of €48.92 ($54.97) and a 1-year high of €63.24 ($71.06).

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

Further Reading: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.