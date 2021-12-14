Craig Hallum Boosts MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Price Target to $90.00

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) had its price target increased by Craig Hallum from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on MaxLinear from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MaxLinear from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on MaxLinear from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.20.

Shares of MaxLinear stock opened at $72.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.33 and a 200 day moving average of $51.80. MaxLinear has a 12 month low of $30.18 and a 12 month high of $75.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of -482.23, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 26.85% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $229.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MaxLinear will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total value of $681,729.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven G. Litchfield acquired 7,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.98 per share, for a total transaction of $380,097.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,333 shares of company stock worth $3,539,742. Company insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in MaxLinear by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,101,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,502,000 after acquiring an additional 484,521 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in MaxLinear by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,238,000 after acquiring an additional 158,812 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in MaxLinear by 143.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 74,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 43,703 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in MaxLinear during the 3rd quarter valued at $352,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in MaxLinear during the 3rd quarter valued at $450,000. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

