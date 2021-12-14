Credit Suisse Group Raises DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Price Target to 435.00

DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from 430.00 to 435.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DITHF. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DS Smith from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DS Smith presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $220.88.

OTCMKTS DITHF opened at $5.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.67. DS Smith has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $6.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

DS Smith Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of packaging solutions. It focuses on the manufacture of sustainable corrugated case materials and specialty papers, providing recycling and waste management services, and plastic packaging that is reusable and recyclable. The company was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

