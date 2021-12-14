Creditcoin (CTC) Trading Up 10.3% Over Last Week

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 14th. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion and approximately $4.59 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Creditcoin has traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for about $2.39 or 0.00005006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,429.55 or 0.99278104 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00046045 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004450 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00032909 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003750 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $377.99 or 0.00791187 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

CTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,469,387 coins and its circulating supply is 564,970,555 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Creditcoin’s official website is www.creditcoin.org . Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

