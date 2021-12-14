Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Trading 4.4% Higher

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) shares traded up 4.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.92 and last traded at $18.92. 3,831 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 47,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.12.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CCAP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crescent Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.00. The stock has a market cap of $532.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Crescent Capital BDC had a net margin of 116.79% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $25.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Crescent Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 43.62%.

In other news, CEO Jason Breaux purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.30 per share, with a total value of $45,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gerhard Lombard acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.27 per share, with a total value of $27,405.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 5,625 shares of company stock valued at $103,128. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Crescent Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Crescent Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Crescent Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crescent Capital BDC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Crescent Capital BDC by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. 38.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.

