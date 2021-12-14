Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Trims Position in AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lessened its stake in AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,428 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in AppHarvest were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APPH. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AppHarvest by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,515,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,245,000 after buying an additional 2,121,347 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in AppHarvest by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,573,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,173,000 after buying an additional 935,715 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in AppHarvest by 2,349.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 955,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,283,000 after buying an additional 916,196 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in AppHarvest by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,468,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,497,000 after buying an additional 493,649 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in AppHarvest by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,016,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,259,000 after purchasing an additional 468,857 shares during the period. 49.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AppHarvest stock opened at $4.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.71. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. AppHarvest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.66 and a 52-week high of $42.90.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.33 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that AppHarvest, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on APPH shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of AppHarvest in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AppHarvest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

