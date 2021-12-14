Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.60 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 14th, 2021

Equities analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) will report ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.51). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.66) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.71) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.79) to ($2.59). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.73) to ($2.35). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Crinetics Pharmaceuticals.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.01).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRNX. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

In other news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 5,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total transaction of $155,189.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,832 shares of company stock valued at $1,081,021. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRNX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 215.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 15,011 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 222.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,904. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 1.35. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $12.77 and a 12 month high of $28.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.25.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (CRNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.