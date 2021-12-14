Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.60 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) will report ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.51). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.66) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.71) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.79) to ($2.59). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.73) to ($2.35). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Crinetics Pharmaceuticals.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.01).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRNX. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

In other news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 5,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total transaction of $155,189.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,832 shares of company stock valued at $1,081,021. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRNX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 215.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 15,011 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 222.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,904. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 1.35. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $12.77 and a 12 month high of $28.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.25.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

