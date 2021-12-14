Critical Comparison: Airsculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS) & LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD)

Airsculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS) and LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Airsculpt Technologies and LifeMD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Airsculpt Technologies N/A N/A N/A LifeMD -95.77% N/A -358.28%

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Airsculpt Technologies and LifeMD, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Airsculpt Technologies 0 0 4 0 3.00 LifeMD 0 0 2 0 3.00

Airsculpt Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $20.75, indicating a potential upside of 63.26%. LifeMD has a consensus price target of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 274.40%. Given LifeMD’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe LifeMD is more favorable than Airsculpt Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.6% of LifeMD shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.6% of LifeMD shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Airsculpt Technologies and LifeMD’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Airsculpt Technologies $62.77 million 11.27 $7.58 million N/A N/A LifeMD $37.29 million 3.40 -$58.65 million ($4.21) -0.98

Airsculpt Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than LifeMD.

Summary

Airsculpt Technologies beats LifeMD on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Airsculpt Technologies

AirSculpt Technologies Inc. is a provider of body contouring procedures delivering a premium consumer experience under its brand, Elite Body Sculpture. At Elite Body Sculpture, it provide custom body contouring using our proprietary AirSculpt(R) method which removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure. AirSculpt Technologies Inc. is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla.

About LifeMD

LifeMD, Inc. is a telehealth company, which engages in offering portfolio of direct-to-patient products and services. It combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and over-the-counter products. The firm’s network of licensed physicians offers telemedicine services and direct-to-consumer pharmacy to consumers across the United States. The company’s brands include Shapiro, Rex, and Nava. LifeMD was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

