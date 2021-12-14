Critical Comparison: Optibase (OBAS) vs. Its Competitors

Optibase (NASDAQ: OBAS) is one of 73 publicly-traded companies in the “Real estate” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Optibase to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk and profitability.

Profitability

Get Optibase alerts:

This table compares Optibase and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Optibase -14.93% -2.46% -0.92% Optibase Competitors -6.72% 8.89% 2.52%

0.6% of Optibase shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.1% of Optibase shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.2% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Optibase and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Optibase 0 0 0 0 N/A Optibase Competitors 309 971 1185 35 2.38

As a group, “Real estate” companies have a potential upside of 7.27%. Given Optibase’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Optibase has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Optibase and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Optibase $14.87 million $6.43 million -27.60 Optibase Competitors $1.29 billion $18.40 million 3.02

Optibase’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Optibase. Optibase is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Optibase has a beta of -0.01, meaning that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Optibase’s peers have a beta of 0.77, meaning that their average share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Optibase peers beat Optibase on 10 of the 10 factors compared.

About Optibase

Optibase Ltd. is a real estate investment company, which engages in purchasing and operating real estate properties intended for lease and resale. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Optibase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Optibase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.