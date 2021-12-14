Critical Contrast: Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO) & Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ)

Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO) and Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Indonesia Energy and Gulfport Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Indonesia Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 Gulfport Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Indonesia Energy currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 146.15%. Given Indonesia Energy’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Indonesia Energy is more favorable than Gulfport Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Indonesia Energy and Gulfport Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Indonesia Energy N/A N/A N/A Gulfport Energy -144.45% -93.72% -3.48%

Risk and Volatility

Indonesia Energy has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gulfport Energy has a beta of 5.51, indicating that its share price is 451% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Indonesia Energy and Gulfport Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Indonesia Energy $1.98 million 12.19 -$6.95 million N/A N/A Gulfport Energy $866.54 million 12.35 -$1.63 billion ($3.30) -20.17

Indonesia Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gulfport Energy.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Indonesia Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Gulfport Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Gulfport Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Indonesia Energy beats Gulfport Energy on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Indonesia Energy Company Profile

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Indonesia. It holds interests in the Kruh Block, a producing block covering an area of 258 square kilometers with net crude oil proved reserves of 2.63 million barrels located to the northwest of Pendopo, Pali, and South Sumatra; and the Citarum Block, an exploration block covering an area of 3,924.67 square kilometers located onshore in West Java. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia. Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited is a subsidiary of Maderic Holdings Limited.

Gulfport Energy Company Profile

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 205,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area of approximately 76,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Oklahoma. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent of proved reserves; proved undeveloped reserves of 7 MMbbl of oil; and 923 Bcf of natural gas and 16 MMbbl of NGL. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. On November 13, 2020, Gulfport Energy Corporation, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

