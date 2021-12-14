Critical Survey: Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) versus NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT)

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) and NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Phillips Edison & Company Inc pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. NexPoint Residential Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. NexPoint Residential Trust pays out -173.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NexPoint Residential Trust has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Phillips Edison & Company Inc and NexPoint Residential Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Phillips Edison & Company Inc 0 4 4 0 2.50 NexPoint Residential Trust 0 3 1 0 2.25

Phillips Edison & Company Inc presently has a consensus price target of $32.86, suggesting a potential upside of 5.11%. NexPoint Residential Trust has a consensus price target of $75.00, suggesting a potential downside of 4.20%. Given Phillips Edison & Company Inc’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Phillips Edison & Company Inc is more favorable than NexPoint Residential Trust.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.5% of Phillips Edison & Company Inc shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.9% of NexPoint Residential Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 12.2% of NexPoint Residential Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Phillips Edison & Company Inc and NexPoint Residential Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phillips Edison & Company Inc N/A N/A N/A NexPoint Residential Trust -9.42% -4.84% -1.05%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Phillips Edison & Company Inc and NexPoint Residential Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phillips Edison & Company Inc N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A NexPoint Residential Trust $204.80 million 9.65 $44.02 million ($0.79) -99.10

NexPoint Residential Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Phillips Edison & Company Inc.

Summary

Phillips Edison & Company Inc beats NexPoint Residential Trust on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Phillips Edison & Company Inc

Phillips Edison & Company Inc. is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc. is based in CINCINNATI.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

