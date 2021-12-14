Critical Survey: Secoo (SECO) & Its Rivals

Secoo (NASDAQ: SECO) is one of 26 public companies in the “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Secoo to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Secoo and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Secoo $922.56 million -$10.91 million -2.10 Secoo Competitors $8.29 billion $484.66 million -8.04

Secoo’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Secoo. Secoo is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Secoo has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Secoo’s competitors have a beta of 1.34, indicating that their average share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Secoo and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Secoo 0 0 0 0 N/A Secoo Competitors 146 725 1118 55 2.53

As a group, “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 32.38%. Given Secoo’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Secoo has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.4% of Secoo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.6% of shares of all “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.5% of shares of all “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Secoo and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Secoo N/A N/A N/A Secoo Competitors -12.48% -0.34% -0.24%

Secoo Company Profile

Secoo Holding Ltd. operates an online integrated upscale products and services platform. It provides upscale products and lifestyle services on the company’s integrated online and offline shopping platform which consists of the Secoo.com website, mobile applications and offline experience centers, offering over 400,000 SKUs, covering over 3,800 global and domestic brands. The company was founded by Ri Xue Li, Zhao Hui Huang and Jiang Xiang Xun on January 4, 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

