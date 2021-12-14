Critical Survey: Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) and Its Competitors

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) is one of 22 publicly-traded companies in the “Radio broadcasting stations” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Tencent Music Entertainment Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

This table compares Tencent Music Entertainment Group and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Tencent Music Entertainment Group $4.47 billion $602.06 million 18.91 Tencent Music Entertainment Group Competitors $2.11 billion -$81.47 million -20.11

Tencent Music Entertainment Group has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Tencent Music Entertainment Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.1% of Tencent Music Entertainment Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.8% of shares of all “Radio broadcasting stations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 27.5% of shares of all “Radio broadcasting stations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tencent Music Entertainment Group 2 9 4 0 2.13 Tencent Music Entertainment Group Competitors 165 629 963 30 2.48

Tencent Music Entertainment Group presently has a consensus price target of $14.43, indicating a potential upside of 124.43%. As a group, “Radio broadcasting stations” companies have a potential upside of 42.84%. Given Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tencent Music Entertainment Group is more favorable than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s rivals have a beta of 1.08, meaning that their average stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Tencent Music Entertainment Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tencent Music Entertainment Group 11.53% 7.98% 6.14% Tencent Music Entertainment Group Competitors 4.72% -17.37% 0.59%

Summary

Tencent Music Entertainment Group beats its rivals on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.