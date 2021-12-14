Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 210 Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 16.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 22.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 22.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 1.1% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 0.5% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 59.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Jane Huang sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.96, for a total value of $2,387,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ltd. Beigene bought 2,543,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $7,249,830.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,049 shares of company stock valued at $3,896,433. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BGNE stock opened at $282.95 on Tuesday. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $224.74 and a 52-week high of $426.56. The stock has a market cap of $26.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.93 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $354.87 and a 200-day moving average of $340.60.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($4.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.70) by $0.24. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 122.41% and a negative return on equity of 35.06%. The company had revenue of $206.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BGNE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $431.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of BeiGene from $409.00 to $407.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. CLSA upgraded shares of BeiGene from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of BeiGene from $417.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BeiGene has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $364.00.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

