Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $655,000 Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned 1.09% of iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000.

ISHG opened at $78.77 on Tuesday. iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $78.29 and a 12-month high of $85.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.85 and a 200-day moving average of $81.39.

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex-US 1-3 Year (the Index).

