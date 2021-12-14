Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $716,000 Holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Middleby were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Middleby by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Middleby by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,088,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $881,575,000 after purchasing an additional 74,228 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Middleby by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Middleby by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 9,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Middleby by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total value of $54,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne bought 1,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $173.09 per share, with a total value of $201,649.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MIDD opened at $189.27 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.24. The Middleby Co. has a 52-week low of $123.93 and a 52-week high of $196.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 1.65.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.16). Middleby had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $817.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Middleby’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.75.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

