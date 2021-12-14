Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $750,000 Stock Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,770 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OC. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Owens Corning by 88.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 294 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Owens Corning by 3,875.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $91.20 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.55. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $72.63 and a 12 month high of $109.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 12.06%. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.03%.

In other Owens Corning news, insider Gunner Smith sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total value of $781,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.42.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

