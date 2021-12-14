Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $773,000 Stake in China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) by 45.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 80,458 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in China Life Insurance were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LFC. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of China Life Insurance by 47.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,535,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,369,000 after purchasing an additional 497,147 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of China Life Insurance by 98.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 645,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,718,000 after purchasing an additional 320,457 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of China Life Insurance by 23.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 965,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,611,000 after purchasing an additional 180,520 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of China Life Insurance by 21.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 749,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,459,000 after purchasing an additional 132,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of China Life Insurance in the third quarter valued at $521,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LFC opened at $8.38 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.88. China Life Insurance Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $11.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 9.05 and a quick ratio of 20.27.

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.32). China Life Insurance had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $34.40 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that China Life Insurance Company Limited will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut China Life Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th.

China Life Insurance Company Profile

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity products, accident, and health insurance products.

