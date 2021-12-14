Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 4.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LECO. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 34,326.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,810,000 after buying an additional 140,397 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric during the second quarter valued at $224,000. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 9.4% during the second quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 75,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,975,000 after purchasing an additional 6,505 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 54.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 0.4% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 67,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,875,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LECO opened at $133.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.52 and a 52 week high of $148.54.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $806.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.23 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 42.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a boost from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.95%.

Several research firms have issued reports on LECO. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.40.

In other Lincoln Electric news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 3,663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total transaction of $524,798.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 76,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.42, for a total transaction of $11,214,307.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

