Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 3.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ATR. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the second quarter valued at $1,493,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the second quarter valued at $77,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 130.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 36.8% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 14.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

ATR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on AptarGroup from $158.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.33.

NYSE ATR opened at $118.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.68. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.67 and a 1-year high of $158.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.10.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.94. The business had revenue of $825.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.32 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is currently 42.94%.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

