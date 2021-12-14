Cryptonovae (YAE) One Day Trading Volume Hits $45,587.00

Cryptonovae (CURRENCY:YAE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. Cryptonovae has a market capitalization of $2.86 million and approximately $45,587.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptonovae coin can now be purchased for about $0.0653 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cryptonovae has traded 28.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00053850 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,823.58 or 0.07927869 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,338.35 or 1.00225523 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.51 or 0.00075697 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.26 or 0.00052374 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Cryptonovae Profile

Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,826,532 coins. Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae . The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae

Buying and Selling Cryptonovae

