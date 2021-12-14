CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Shares Sold by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,424 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSWI. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in CSW Industrials by 967.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in CSW Industrials by 146.0% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 12,020 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in CSW Industrials during the first quarter worth about $888,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in CSW Industrials by 0.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in CSW Industrials by 17.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $280,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Luke Alverson sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.77, for a total transaction of $256,986.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,465 shares of company stock valued at $2,999,740 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of CSW Industrials from $163.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

NASDAQ CSWI opened at $116.54 on Tuesday. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.84 and a 52 week high of $145.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.59.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.34). CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $155.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.87%.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration and application equipment.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI).

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.