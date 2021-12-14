CVCoin Price Down 46.6% This Week (CVN)

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. In the last week, CVCoin has traded down 46.6% against the dollar. One CVCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0466 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular exchanges. CVCoin has a total market capitalization of $576,623.36 and approximately $100,720.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CVCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00056060 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,755.30 or 0.07980882 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.18 or 0.00076898 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,937.25 or 0.99752416 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00053454 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002652 BTC.

CVCoin Coin Profile

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 coins. The official message board for CVCoin is medium.com/@crypviser . The official website for CVCoin is crypviser.network . CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CVCoin is https://reddit.com/r/Crypviser

Buying and Selling CVCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CVCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CVCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CVCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CVCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.