CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) PT Raised to $107.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $98.00 to $107.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on CVS Health from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on CVS Health from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $108.45.

Shares of CVS opened at $98.90 on Monday. CVS Health has a 1 year low of $67.06 and a 1 year high of $99.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $130.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.36 and a 200-day moving average of $86.30.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.97%.

In other CVS Health news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,534,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 219,786 shares of company stock worth $20,159,576 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,495,739 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,969,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,549 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,490,010 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,051,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,510 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in CVS Health by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,535,214 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,550,418,000 after buying an additional 1,362,699 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in CVS Health by 9.7% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,573,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,291,833,000 after buying an additional 4,468,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in CVS Health by 55.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,400,512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,286,301,000 after buying an additional 9,809,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

