Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.28% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company harnessing the power of sGC pharmacology to discover, develop and commercialize breakthrough treatments for serious and orphan diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of Olinciguat, Praliciguat and IW-6463 which are in clinical stage. Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist initiated coverage on Cyclerion Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Cyclerion Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Cyclerion Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

CYCN stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.72. 308,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,850. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.08. Cyclerion Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $6.90.

Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.09. Cyclerion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 104.73% and a negative net margin of 1,696.27%. On average, analysts forecast that Cyclerion Therapeutics will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Slate Path Capital LP increased its position in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 15.5% during the second quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 7,157,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,915,000 after buying an additional 961,538 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 98.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 647,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 321,200 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC increased its position in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 70.0% during the second quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 509,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after buying an additional 209,924 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 27.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 490,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 105,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 154.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 390,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 236,896 shares during the last quarter. 65.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cyclerion Therapeutics

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for serious and orphan diseases, through the use of soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) pharmacology. Its product pipeline includes several sGC stimulators, a small molecules that act synergistically with nitric oxide on sGC to boost production of cyclic guanosine monophosphate (cGMP).

