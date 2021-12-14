Darwin Advisors LLC Invests $1.47 Million in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Darwin Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,029 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Broadcom by 22,051.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,356,640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346,001 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,942,430 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,185,173,000 after buying an additional 706,502 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 500.8% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 546,530 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $260,607,000 after purchasing an additional 455,569 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 11.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,309,002 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,054,704,000 after purchasing an additional 444,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 60.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 735,326 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $350,633,000 after purchasing an additional 277,104 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $615.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $542.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $502.90. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $406.00 and a one year high of $644.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.44, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 27.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.09, for a total transaction of $1,587,883.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $489.54 per share, with a total value of $74,410.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Broadcom from $585.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Broadcom from $572.00 to $723.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Stating that despite Broadcom reporting “generally in-line numbers” for the quarter, there is “a lot to like in the print.” The positives include the company continuing to “expand its leading operating margin to impressive levels” and its “solid raise” to next quarter’s revenue outlook, said Moore, who adds that management committed to a dividend raise of approximately 14% and announced a new, $10B share repurchase plan in the absence of large M&A. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $580.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $646.97.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

