Darwin Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NUSI)

Darwin Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NUSI) by 50.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,431 shares during the quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF were worth $2,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $535,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF by 68.4% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 24,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 10,147 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 62,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 6,072 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:NUSI opened at $27.98 on Tuesday. Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $25.89 and a 1-year high of $29.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.15.

