Darwin Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Darwin Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,648 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Darwin Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $8,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 11,983.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,976,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,353,000 after buying an additional 2,951,537 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,754,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,457,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,929 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6,650.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,149,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,235 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,303,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,293,867,000 after purchasing an additional 924,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,976,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,466,116,000 after purchasing an additional 906,310 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJR stock opened at $110.61 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.22. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $88.91 and a 1-year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

