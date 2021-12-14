Darwin Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Darwin Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 86,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 6,161 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 901,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,937,000 after acquiring an additional 31,435 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $238,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 362,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,056,000 after acquiring an additional 49,668 shares in the last quarter.

SPLV opened at $66.14 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $53.62 and a 12 month high of $66.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.89.

