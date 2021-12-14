Darwin Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Darwin Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,331 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 56.0% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in Tesla by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TSLA. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $725.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $801.97.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $938.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,017.00 and its 200 day moving average is $803.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $539.49 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market cap of $942.11 billion, a PE ratio of 312.76, a P/E/G ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 2.03.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,029.67, for a total transaction of $1,235,604,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $980.47, for a total value of $899,090.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,399,546 shares of company stock worth $3,669,912,693. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

