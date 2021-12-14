Dash Market Capitalization Achieves $1.37 Billion (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 14th. Over the last week, Dash has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar. One Dash coin can currently be purchased for about $131.17 or 0.00277435 BTC on major exchanges. Dash has a total market cap of $1.37 billion and approximately $222.30 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00010027 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00008461 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003091 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00014854 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000049 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000176 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000133 BTC.

About Dash

Dash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,478,361 coins. Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dash is www.dash.org . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Dash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

