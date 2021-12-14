Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decline of 86.7% from the November 15th total of 41,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DASTY traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.56. The company had a trading volume of 463,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,083. The company has a market cap of $79.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.83. Dassault Systèmes has a 52 week low of $37.63 and a 52 week high of $64.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Get Dassault Systèmes alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DASTY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DASTY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 262.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 2.7% in the second quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 40,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,853,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Dassault Systèmes during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dassault Systèmes during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 15,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dassault Systèmes Company Profile

Dassault Systèmes SA provides software solutions and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing Industries; Life Sciences & Healthcare; and Infrastructure & Cities. The Manufacturing Industries segment engages in transportation & mobility; aerospace & defense; marine & offshore; industrial equipment; high-tech; home & lifestyle; and consumer packaged goods & retail servicers.

Read More: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Dassault Systèmes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dassault Systèmes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.