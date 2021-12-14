Datamine (DAM) Market Cap Reaches $432,879.79

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 14th. During the last seven days, Datamine has traded down 30.7% against the U.S. dollar. Datamine has a total market cap of $432,879.79 and $6,173.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datamine coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000272 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.06 or 0.00369688 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00010598 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000095 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000901 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $615.54 or 0.01307345 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Datamine (DAM) is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 3,380,802 coins. Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Datamine’s official message board is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datamine’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datamine using one of the exchanges listed above.

