David James Clare Sells 7,100 Shares of Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) Stock

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) Director David James Clare sold 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.42, for a total transaction of C$45,550.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 147,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$947,122.20.

TSU traded up C$0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$42.84. 72,866 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,303. The company has a market cap of C$1.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$43.59. Trisura Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$20.46 and a 1 year high of C$49.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.34, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.81.

TSU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$44.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Trisura Group to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$47.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trisura Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$58.06.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

