Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Acquires 1,804 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 3.2% in the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 281,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,622,000 after buying an additional 8,757 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.8% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.80.

S&P Global stock traded down $7.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $471.00. 14,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,395,081. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $303.50 and a fifty-two week high of $481.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $455.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $434.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.28, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. Research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

