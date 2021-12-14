Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Acquires 8,208 Shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,208 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd owned approximately 0.15% of Ping Identity worth $3,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Ping Identity in the third quarter valued at about $674,000. Diamant Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the third quarter valued at about $1,301,000. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the third quarter valued at about $2,332,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 11.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 44,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 429.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 360,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,263,000 after purchasing an additional 292,716 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Ping Identity news, insider Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total value of $28,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $2,537,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,602,000 shares of company stock worth $322,865,060. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PING traded down $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,584. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -45.92 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.71. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a one year low of $20.70 and a one year high of $37.23.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.16. Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 14.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PING shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ping Identity from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ping Identity from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded Ping Identity from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Ping Identity from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ping Identity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.36.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

