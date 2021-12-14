Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Buys 12,251 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 12,251 shares during the quarter. AGCO makes up about 1.2% of Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of AGCO worth $7,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in AGCO by 47.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 176,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,007,000 after acquiring an additional 56,861 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in AGCO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,702,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 55,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 256,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,395,000 after buying an additional 9,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGCO stock traded up $3.02 on Tuesday, reaching $118.06. 6,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,175. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.05. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.33. AGCO Co. has a 1-year low of $89.01 and a 1-year high of $158.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.56. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. AGCO’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. AGCO’s payout ratio is 8.08%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AGCO. OTR Global lowered AGCO to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $144.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on AGCO from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on AGCO from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AGCO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.43.

About AGCO

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

