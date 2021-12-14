Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Has $3.43 Million Stock Holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 6.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,852 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Qualys were worth $3,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Qualys by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,287 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 382,316 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,547,000 after acquiring an additional 96,525 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,835 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,427 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 33,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $4,089,896.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.46, for a total value of $84,924.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 621,048 shares of company stock worth $75,585,915. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QLYS traded down $1.87 on Tuesday, hitting $131.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,264. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.88 and its 200 day moving average is $113.72. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 71.68 and a beta of 0.69. Qualys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.26 and a 52 week high of $148.84.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $104.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.14 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 18.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

QLYS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on Qualys from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Qualys from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Qualys from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Qualys from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Qualys from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.60.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

