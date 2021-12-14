Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Purchases 2,409 Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,213 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $4,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RPD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Rapid7 by 29.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,195,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,097,000 after acquiring an additional 274,349 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,044,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $477,384,000 after acquiring an additional 265,972 shares during the period. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 141.6% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 381,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,116,000 after buying an additional 223,651 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 183.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,756,000 after buying an additional 183,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 181.8% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 222,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,078,000 after acquiring an additional 143,690 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Peter Kaes sold 9,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.81, for a total value of $1,066,989.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $26,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 112,942 shares of company stock valued at $13,795,829. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RPD shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Rapid7 from $141.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Rapid7 from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Rapid7 from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, FBN Securities initiated coverage on Rapid7 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.53.

RPD traded down $3.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.98. The company had a trading volume of 3,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,127. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.47. Rapid7, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.02 and a 12-month high of $145.00. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.43 and a beta of 1.37.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.62. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 26.29%. The company had revenue of $139.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.22 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

