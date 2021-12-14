Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Sells 529 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd decreased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,385 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter worth $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $100.72. 123,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,391,784. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.94. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.74 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 270.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.10%.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ORCL. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Friday. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut Oracle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Oracle from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.36.

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 1,286 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.12 per share, for a total transaction of $109,464.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $12,218,047.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

