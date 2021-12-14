Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Takes $8.66 Million Position in AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,328,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,659,000. AppHarvest accounts for 1.3% of Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of AppHarvest by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,573,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,173,000 after purchasing an additional 935,715 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AppHarvest by 7.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,354,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,668,000 after buying an additional 360,927 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AppHarvest by 88.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,515,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,245,000 after buying an additional 2,121,347 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in AppHarvest by 25.0% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,468,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,497,000 after buying an additional 493,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AppHarvest by 85.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,016,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,259,000 after buying an additional 468,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.02% of the company’s stock.

Get AppHarvest alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:APPH traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $4.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,678,506. AppHarvest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.66 and a 52-week high of $42.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a current ratio of 5.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.71.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.33 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that AppHarvest, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on APPH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised AppHarvest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on AppHarvest in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

AppHarvest Profile

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH).

Receive News & Ratings for AppHarvest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppHarvest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.