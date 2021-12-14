Dearborn Partners LLC Acquires 426 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 17,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,827 shares during the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ bought a new stake in Southern in the third quarter worth about $502,000. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in Southern by 15.1% in the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 6,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Brightworth bought a new stake in Southern in the third quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Southern in the third quarter worth about $488,000. 59.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SO. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.83.

NYSE SO opened at $66.18 on Tuesday. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $56.69 and a 1 year high of $67.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.91 and a 200 day moving average of $63.58. The company has a market capitalization of $70.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.48.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.29%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $162,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $122,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,850 shares of company stock valued at $748,882 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

