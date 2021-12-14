Dearborn Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Dollar General worth $33,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 3rd quarter worth $42,389,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 11,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 3rd quarter worth $323,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 3rd quarter worth $1,222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Dollar General news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $194,769.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 337,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $74,567,652.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 367,744 shares of company stock worth $81,330,122. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DG opened at $226.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $52.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.49. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $173.50 and a fifty-two week high of $239.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $220.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 16.45%.

DG has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$245.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.17.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

