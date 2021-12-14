Dearborn Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $7,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in Novartis by 12.8% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,453,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,116,000 after buying an additional 2,783,028 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Novartis by 7.5% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,299,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,844,000 after buying an additional 439,189 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 3.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,305,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,745,000 after buying an additional 342,603 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 10.6% during the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,867,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,639,000 after purchasing an additional 274,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 9,466.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 226,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 224,445 shares in the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Redburn Partners cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target (down from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.75.

Novartis stock opened at $80.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.46. The company has a market capitalization of $180.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.57. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $79.34 and a 1 year high of $98.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. Novartis had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The firm had revenue of $13.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

