Dearborn Partners LLC Purchases 622 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 102,779 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $35,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Alley Co LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 31,526 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,510,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 30,285 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,057,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MA opened at $345.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $339.29 billion, a PE ratio of 42.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $306.00 and a twelve month high of $401.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $343.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $356.87.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $429.40.

In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.40, for a total transaction of $32,248,273.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 647,628 shares of company stock worth $214,977,545 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

