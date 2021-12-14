Dearborn Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Dearborn Partners LLC decreased its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,166 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $13,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Amundi bought a new stake in Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,118,292,000. Winder Investment Pte Ltd raised its holdings in Linde by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 4,931,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,425,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,903 shares during the period. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST raised its holdings in Linde by 124.4% during the 2nd quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 1,010,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $291,991,000 after acquiring an additional 560,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 49.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,576,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $455,666,000 after purchasing an additional 519,393 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the second quarter worth $145,735,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total transaction of $1,594,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LIN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, September 6th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.33.

NYSE LIN opened at $334.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $321.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $307.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $240.80 and a 12-month high of $340.16. The firm has a market cap of $171.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.22, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.81.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.44%.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

